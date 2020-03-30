Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A host of fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the new episodes, with the show attracting praise for its performances, storyline and especially for its shock ending.

One fan tweeted, "Ozark series 3 has blown my mind... literally the best series on Netflix" while another added that the "third season of #Ozark is definitely the best one."

Another viewer said that while she hadn't been a huge fan of the show's earlier seasons, the latest run was a step up, describing it as "get-up-at-5AM-so-I-can watch-an-episode-before-the-kids-wake-up amazing."

And another praised the show's treatment of female characters, writing, "They are there to show their smarts, their brains and their guts. Thanks for making females humans. Great series!"

Meanwhile, fans were left shaken by the ending — with many immediately wanting to know when a fourth series might be expected to arrive on the streaming platform.

One viewer went as far as to say "The last episode of Ozark season 3 might have been one of the best season finales in TV history" while another claimed, "I’m going to need Season 4 of #Ozark to hurry up, because I’m not sure how we are supposed to wait & see what happens next after that crazy, unpredictable, adrenaline rush of a season & THAT ENDING!"

Ozark seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix now