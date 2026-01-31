The Night Manager season 2 airs its nail-biting finale this weekend, with an exclusive first look clip finding Teddy (Diego Calva) in the lion's den as he plots against his formidable father, Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).

Over the past five weeks, we've seen Teddy's loyalties gradually shift as his father's disdain became apparent, thanks to the work of undercover agent, Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston).

Another factor at play is the surprising romance between the two men, which has given Teddy a compelling additional motive to defect – but will this betrayal go undetected?

The heat is on, as shown by this suspenseful clip for RadioTimes.com readers, which sees Teddy brazenly make a phone call to Pine in front of his father's very eyes, under the pretence of contacting the conspiring Cabreras.

Roper has been badly burned by Pine before, who he knows to be on his case again, so it's no surprise that he casts a suspicious glance at Teddy between sips of his morning coffee.

The criminal businessman has everything riding on this latest deal, which will either restore his lavish position in the British establishment, or send him back into the hands of the Syrian militia who wish him dead.

For now, Teddy seems to be getting away with his defection, but Pine isn't complacent. "Be careful," he implores, looking visibly anxious as they move their final pieces in this deadly game of chess.

If the surprise return of Richard Roper provoked some scepticism at first, it does appear to have paid off in the end, with the bitter feud between himself and Pine resulting in some truly delicious drama.

It seems increasingly likely that their personal war will spill over into the already confirmed third season, which has been thoroughly shrouded in secrecy thus far.

The Night Manager season 2 concludes on Sunday 1st February on BBC One and iPlayer.

