The third season of The Night Agent is now available to stream in full on Netflix, with fans already diving into Peter Sutherland's latest high stakes mission.

The previous season saw Peter do a deal with the devil in the form of Jacob Monroe, and this time around he's not only facing a battle on that front, but he's also sent on a mission to Istanbul to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled after killing his boss.

Of course, it doesn't take Peter long to realise that both are linked, as he starts to question just how far a wider conspiracy and web of corruption goes - after all Monroe was deep in the league with Hagan, the new President, before he was elected.

But how does this season end for Peter? What happened to Jacob? And what exactly was going on with the President and the First Lady?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of The Night Agent season 3.

The Night Agent season 3 ending explained: What happened to Jacob Monroe?

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. Netflix

Throughout the season, Peter was trying to get out from under the thumb of Jacob Monroe, who he'd made a deal with for information in season 2.

He later found out that the journalist he was working with, Isabel, was actually Jacob's daughter, from a relationship explored in a flashback-heavy episode.

At one point Jacob himself came under fire, being attacked by an assassin (known only as the Father) on the orders of Freya Myers, in order to cover up her bank's illicit dealings with him. Jacob then made a deal with Peter, that he would expose all the corruption he was involved in, and all those he had corrupted.

However, Jacob never got the chance to - in the end, he was killed by Adam, Peter's new partner who had been assigned to him by President Hagan. This was on Hagan's own orders, as he and his wife could have been personally implicated by Monroe.

What did President Hagan and the First Lady do?

Ward Horton as Governor Richard Hagan and Jennifer Morrison as Jenny Hagan in The Night Agent. Netflix

It was revealed midway through the season that Jenny Hagan had made a deal with Monroe ahead of the election, for him to illegally gift money directly to Richard's campaign, laundered through Jenny's non-profit organisation and Freya Myers's bank. This had turned things around in the primary, when Richard's hopes looked dire.

When a staff member at White House who was in on the deal confronted Jenny about it, she had shouted for help and claimed he had a gun, leading Chelsea, who was acting as White House security, to shoot him dead. She had then taken the staff member's phone, which had photos of incriminating evidence on it, which eventually led Chelsea to the truth.

Once Richard became aware of the truth, he used his friendship with new Night Agent Adam to get him to act on orders for him personally, to try and cover it up.

In the end, Peter, Isabel and Jay got Myers to testify on camera about the Hagans' crimes, which ended up bringing them down. Richard pardoned them both before leaving the White House, meaning they would not face any criminal comeuppance as the senate moved to convict him, but their political careers were in tatters.

However, that doesn't mean they wouldn't still land on their feet - Hagan signed a new media deal as he left the White House.

What happened to Adam?

David Lyons as Adam in The Night Agent. Christopher Saunders/Netflix

In the final episode, Adam was ordered by Hagan to take out Chelsea Arrington, because she knew too much about the deal Jenny had done with Monroe.

He attempted to follow out the orders, but both Chelsea and Peter managed to stop him. He later cornered Peter as he was running to get Freya Myers to testify on camera to Hagan's crimes. However, Peter managed to convince Adam that his old friend Hagan was lying to him and using him.

Adam let Peter go and that's the last time we saw him. We could potentially see him back in a future season, but for now it would seem that he has gone back to his life, having cut ties with Hagan.

What happened between the Father and Freya Myers?

Stephen Moyer as The Father in The Night Agent. Christopher Saunders/Netflix

Throughout the season, we had been following a mysterious assassin known only as the Father, due to the fact that he was also raising a child - the son of a couple he had killed on the job.

At one point he managed to capture Peter and interrogate him, but his son had freed Peter, believing them to be allies. In a confrontation, Peter had managed to show the Father that his son was the only important thing, giving him a crisis of conscience.

The Father had therefore backed out of his deal with Freya Myers to kill the likes of Jacob, Jay and Peter. He had returned the money she paid him, and become a full-time dad, leaving his past life behind him. However, there was still one last job he had to do.

After Myers made a threat to his son were he not to follow through on her orders, he met with her at a bar. She never knew what he looked like, so had no idea it was him, and they both introduced themselves with fake names. As he got chatting with her and ordered her a drink, he prepared a vial which presumably contained poison.

It would seem that Myers would be breathing her last breath, while the Father would be heading off with his son for a new life.

Where did we leave Peter, Chelsea and Isabel?

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in The Night Agent. Christopher Saunders/Netflix

At the end of the season, Isabel had continued reporting on the Hagans, her father Monroe, and the whole network of illicit activities and corrupt individuals they had been involved with. The only person who did a deal with Monroe who she didn't expose was Peter - as she knew he only ever had good intentions.

She was excelling in her career as a result of these articles and was planning a trip to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Chelsea was seen planning her wedding to Theo, living a blissful life out of the line of duty.

Finally, Peter had a meeting with FBI Deputy Director Aiden Mosley. He had been taking some time off, but Mosley told him that whenever he wanted to come back on duty, he would be welcomed. He also revealed that he had found a partner for Peter - although who that is remains to be seen, no doubt in a potential fourth season of The Night Agent.

