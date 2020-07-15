Michaela Coel shares plans for next TV project after I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel’s electrifying series I May Destroy You aired it’s final episode on BBC One last night and Coel has revealed she’s already starting to plot her next TV project.

Advertisement

A second season of the consent drama is unlikely, but the writer and actor has told the Obsessed With… podcast that there was a “little something on my mind” regarding future plans for a new show.

“It is in the back of my mind,” she said. “And I keep telling this idea to wait because we’ve got to finish giving birth to I May Destroy You before I start thinking about having other children!”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

The series won plenty of plaudits for its writing and acting and, according to Coel, viewers are likely to benefit from giving the show a rewatch, with various references scattered throughout the 12 episodes.

She said, “There are Easter eggs littered all over that show and I think you have to rewatch and rewatch and rewatch to really begin enjoying it.”

Coel, who was also the creator and star of Channel 4 comedy Chewing Gum, recently explained that she turned down a $1 million deal for I May Destroy You from Netflix before opting to make the show with the BBC.

Speaking to Vulture the star claimed that she passed on the offer because accepting would have meant signing away her copyright to the show – with the streaming giant refusing to negotiate when she asked if she could retain just five per cent of the rights.

“There was just silence on the phone,” she said. “And she [the Netflix development executive] said, ‘It’s not how we do things here. Nobody does that, it’s not a big deal.’ I said, ‘If it’s not a big deal, then I’d really like to have five percent of my rights.’”

Coel had previously told Radio Times, “I pitched it to [Netflix], they liked it, but niggling in my mind was a desire to retain a small portion of my rights as the creator, writer, director, star of the show – even two per cent of my rights. And they wouldn’t go for that. So, I said no.”

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.