Mare of Easttown’s final scene almost didn’t happen, says Kate Winslet

Crime drama Mare of Easttown gave fans the satisfying ending they deserved in its final episode but star Kate Winslet has revealed the conclusion could have been very different. So, if you have yet to catch up with the Mare of Easttown finale, look away now as there will be spoilers ahead.

Advertisement

During a live Instagram Q&A with Variety, Winslet addressed the final scene in which her character goes to the attic where her son died by suicide to finally confront her grief.

“We said, ‘Does it feel like we’re doing two endings? Do we really need Mare going in the attic?’” Winslet recalled.

Winslet and creator Brad Ingelsby had thought about ending the series with an earlier scene in which Mare and Julianne Nicholson’s Lori share a powerful moment. They decided to shoot the attic scene just in case, which is just as well as it provided the cathartic moment fans were waiting for.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Winslet offered more details about the powerful final scene, saying: “There is a universally shared complicated set of emotions that come hand-in-hand with what it feels like to be someone who’s left behind, grieving that loss, and you can’t start confronting grief until the time is right.

“That time might come right away or it could come two years later. At that moment — Mare going up into the attic — all I could hope was that people would come with her, in a way. That is for me what that moment is, and I think it is the beginning of her facing what she hasn’t been able to face.”

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.