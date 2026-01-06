❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Lynley star argues why BBC drama's class dynamic makes it stand out from other detective shows
"This class dynamic between the detective and the sergeant is central."
Published: Tuesday, 6 January 2026 at 8:00 am
