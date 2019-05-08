Friendship goals.

McClure’s post, below, shows a video of herself and Martin dancing to Jess Glynne’s All I Am on a night out, with the words: “Who better to share my birthday with!! Happy Birthday partner in crime.”

Compston, meanwhile, shared a slapstick gif of him and Vicky pulling guns on each other, and wrote: “A massive happy birthday to the bestest partner against crime on the telly @Vicky_McClure. PS never draw on a Notts girl.”

The official Line of Duty Twitter account also marked the occasion: “Happy Birthday to the duo themselves,” reads the tweet.

“Have a fantastic day. Don’t do anything Steve wouldn’t do.”

Series five of Line of Duty came to an explosive end last Sunday, but McClure can currently be seen in her new documentary Our Dementia Choir on BBC1.