Line of Duty creator hints at the show’s future after series 6

It’s been a long time coming, but Line of Duty will finally return to our screens in March following a two-year absence.

The crime drama’s future beyond that is still up in the air, but series creator Jed Mercurio has hinted that we may see more of Supt Ted Hastings, DI Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott after season six.

Speaking on Jay Rayner’s Out To Lunch podcast, Mercurio said he didn’t know for certain whether Line of Duty would get a seventh series, but that he hoped it would be the case.

“I really want to carry on with Line of Duty,” he said. “I think that season six proves that there is much more ground for us still to cover.”

Does that mean we’ll get another tense finale riddled with loose ends? Some major questions were left unanswered at the end of season five, so it’s definitely on the cards. But if it means we get to see more of AC-12 in the future, the stress (and the likely wait) may be worth it.

A concrete release date is yet to be announced for the beloved show’s sixth season, but we already know it will be seven episodes long rather than the usual six and that the Line of Duty cast has added Kelly Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Andi Osho to its ranks.

Line of Duty will return in early 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.