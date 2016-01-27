True or not, this historic moment is going to be immortalised in a one-off comedy for Sky Arts. Joseph Fiennes will play Jacko, Stockard Channing is Taylor and Brian Cox is Marlon Brando.

The comedy will be written by Neil Forsyth (the man behind Bob Servant), and Fiennes has described it as “a fun, lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek road trip of what celebrity of that kind is like. But also it’s rather beautiful and poignant about their relationships.”

We simply can't wait.