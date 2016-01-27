Joseph Fiennes to play Michael Jackson in 9/11 road trip comedy
You knew it had to happen eventually
It's one of the greatest stories in modern pop culture: that in the wake of 9/11, Michael Jackson, Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor all piled into a car, fled New York and went on a road trip to Ohio, stopping off at fast food joints along the way.
(No, seriously, take a moment and read the original Vanity Fair article.)
True or not, this historic moment is going to be immortalised in a one-off comedy for Sky Arts. Joseph Fiennes will play Jacko, Stockard Channing is Taylor and Brian Cox is Marlon Brando.
The comedy will be written by Neil Forsyth (the man behind Bob Servant), and Fiennes has described it as “a fun, lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek road trip of what celebrity of that kind is like. But also it’s rather beautiful and poignant about their relationships.”
We simply can't wait.