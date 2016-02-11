Jarvis Cocker and Neil Gaiman team up for Likely Stories TV series
Likely Stories will be produced for Sky Arts
If you own a jacket with patches on the elbow or use Twitter, you’re going to like this. Sky Arts have announced a new show, written by the author of Sandman and scored by the singer of Common People.
Indie superstars Neil Gaiman and Jarvis Cocker have teamed up for Likely Stories, a four part series adapted from Gaiman's short stories. They will be directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, who also oversaw Nick Cave film 20,000 Days on Earth, because of course they did.
The 30 minute stories – all set in London – will star Johnny Vegas (Moone Boy), Tom Hughes (The Game) and Rita Tushingham (Doctor Zhivago) among others. There are even, excitingly, cameos from Gaiman himself.
Sky also promise Easter Eggs and allusions to his other work, in case this wasn’t rarefied enough.
If you need us, we’ll be cosplaying as Death and dancing to F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.