If you own a jacket with patches on the elbow or use Twitter, you’re going to like this. Sky Arts have announced a new show, written by the author of Sandman and scored by the singer of Common People.

Advertisement

Indie superstars Neil Gaiman and Jarvis Cocker have teamed up for Likely Stories, a four part series adapted from Gaiman's short stories. They will be directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, who also oversaw Nick Cave film 20,000 Days on Earth, because of course they did.