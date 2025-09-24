For those who may have missed Vera, the long-running show follows the titular sleuth who has to solve complex and gruesome murder mysteries across the glorious landscape of the North East.

Vera ran for 56 episodes across 14 seasons and came to an emotional end in January of this year.

Along with Vera, The Tower has been added to the streaming giant, too.

Brenda Blethyn as Vera. ITV

The Tower is set in the aftermath of the deaths of a veteran Met Police officer and a young Libyan girl who fell together from the roof of a London tower block and it's down to DC Sarah Collins to pick apart the complex case to solve what really happened on that fateful day.

In July, The Walt Disney Company and ITV launched a unique initiative to carry each other's streaming services, which forms part of a promotional selection, titled "Taste of ITVX" and "Taste of Disney+".

Disney+ has been uploading some of ITV's most revered shows and has plans to make the likes of Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Love Island, Endeavour and more available to subscribers.

Vera's previous seasons are available to watch on ITVX and Disney+.

You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels here.

