It looks like Sherlock series 4 has started filming...
Mark Gatiss teased the news alongside a close-up of the resident Baker Street skull...
Published: Thursday, 31 March 2016 at 7:23 am
Whose skull is this?
"A Sherlock fan waiting for series four," quipped one fan after Mark Gatiss tweeted the photo below along with the message "I spy Series Four".
Whether or not that was the joke co-creator and star Gatiss was intending to make, Sherlock fans will be relieved that filming on the new three-part run of the detective drama is now under way.
They are likely to have to remain patient a while longer before they actually get to see the finished article, though – based on the timing of the last two series, and the recent special, we deduce that season four is quite likely to land on New Year's Day 2017.
