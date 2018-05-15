But now David is out of prison. So when the notification "new friend request" appears on Jack's phone screen, he has some thinking to do. Will he let his father reach out?

While Aunt Alice (Hermione Norris) and Uncle Rob (Adrian Rawlins) have made the decision not to let Jack and his younger sister Rosie meet their Dad just yet, it seems the teenager will take matters into his own hands.

As Alice and Rob lay out their plans and suggest a New York family getaway, Jack's thumb hovers over the "accept friend request" button...

But what will he say to his father after all these years?

Innocent continues on Tuesday 15th May at 9pm on ITV