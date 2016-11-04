How did Matt Smith and Claire Foy master the Queen's English for The Crown?
The co-stars of Netflix's new royal drama had to perfect their accents to make them posh - but not alienating
Published: Friday, 4 November 2016 at 0:58 pm
If you're wondering how Claire Foy mastered the Queen's English for The Crown, and whether Matt Smith is secretly hoping the Duke of Edinburgh watches his performance and sends him a thank-you note, look no further.
RadioTimes.com sat down for an interview with the stars of Netflix's The Crown to find out how the two are feeling as the first series drops around the world.
Both feel a close connection with the royals they play - although Smith admits Philip probably doesn't care at all about whether he likes him or not.
The Crown is available on Netflix from Friday 4th November 2016
