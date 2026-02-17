Almost two years after season 2 premiered, Netflix has confirmed when viewers can expect Heartbreak High season 3 to land on their screens.

Ad

The third instalment of the high school drama, which is a remake of the beloved ‘90s Austrian teen classic, is set to be released globally on the platform on 25 March 2026.

Season 3, which will also be the show’s last, will follow the students at Hartley High as they gear up for graduation and impending adulthood. But when a revenge prank goes wrong, Amerie (Ayesha Madon) and her friends must cover up their secret or risk losing everything.

Alongside Madon, season 3 will star James Majoos, Chloé Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Brodie Townsend, Rachel House, Chika Ikogwe, Kartanya Maynard, Aki Munroe, Ioane Sa’ula, Ben Turland and William McKenna.

It was confirmed that the show would be returning for a third and final season back in May 2024.

Heartbreak High season 3. Netflix/ YouTube

“She never got the letter – but now we get to see what happens next,” said Netflix director of content ANZ, Que Minh Luu, at the time in a reference to season 2's cliffhanger ending.

She added: “Renewing Heartbreak High for its final season is a major point of pride for us at Netflix. It has been a joy to work with the utterly cooked creative minds behind our favourite Aussie YA show and to bring our stories, our culture and our in-jokes to all the fans here at home and throughout the world. See you at muck-up day.”

Carly Heaton, Fremantle head of scripted, added: “We are beyond excited to all come together again as we love existing in the craziness of Hartley High. We aimed to create a show where Aussie young people are seen and heard.

"And we are completely overwhelmed by the worldwide reaction to the stories of these characters. All of us who work on the series are grateful to have the opportunity to see what kind of mess evolves in season 3."

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Heartbreak High first launched onto our screens back in September 2022 and soon became a global hit, receiving wide praise for its diverse characters and plots, and exploration of themes including sexuality, gender, neurodiversity and race.

Watch the trailer for Heartbreak High season 3 here:

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Heartbreak High season 3 will be released globally on Netflix on 25 March 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.