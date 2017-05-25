Esquire decided they’d finally ask the cheeky question and got in touch with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to find out why they’d decided Snow would have so little below.

The response was delightfully sassy, leaving nobody but Kit Harington to blame.

“There has to be some downside to being Kit Harington, right?" the duo revealed in an email. "It seems only fair. He’s handsome, talented, smart, and so decent to the core that it’s impossible not to like him. Maddening. The one thing we can do is saddle his character with a tiny pecker.”

More like this

Advertisement

Fair’s fair, innit?