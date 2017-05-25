Game of Thrones showrunners explain the reason for Jon Snow’s small manhood
There’s a very good explanation for why he has next to nothing below…
Ygritte reminded us he knows nothing and thanks to a rather revealing resurrection shot we know Jon Snow has nothing (or at least something quite small) beneath his britches. But it transpires there’s a very good reason the Game of Thrones hero isn’t exactly packing much in his nether regions.
Why is the King of The North not, well, better endowed? That’s the question fans and TV journalists really wanted answered.
Esquire decided they’d finally ask the cheeky question and got in touch with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to find out why they’d decided Snow would have so little below.
The response was delightfully sassy, leaving nobody but Kit Harington to blame.
“There has to be some downside to being Kit Harington, right?" the duo revealed in an email. "It seems only fair. He’s handsome, talented, smart, and so decent to the core that it’s impossible not to like him. Maddening. The one thing we can do is saddle his character with a tiny pecker.”
Fair’s fair, innit?