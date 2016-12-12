Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark and Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Game of Thrones took home the award for best drama series, while Westworld scooped up the best actress in a drama (Evan Rachel Wood) and best supporting actress in a drama (Thandie Newton).

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy (left) and and Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay in Westworld

Outside of TV, Musical movie La La Land picked up eight awards at the Critics' Choice Awards including best film and best director (Damien Chazelle).

Critics Choice Awards 2016: winners in full

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land — WINNER

Lion

Loving

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Sully

BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams – Arrival

Annette Bening – 20th Century Women

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie — WINNER

Emma Stone – La La Land

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea —WINNER

Joel Edgerton – Loving

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Tom Hanks – Sully

Denzel Washington – Fences

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis – Fences — WINNER

Greta Gerwig – 20th Century Women

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Janelle Monáe – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight — WINNER

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Ben Foster – Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel – Lion

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle – La La Land — WINNER

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

David Mackenzie – Hell or High Water

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Denzel Washington – Fences

BEST COMEDY

Central Intelligence

Deadpool — WINNER

Don’t Think Twice

The Edge of Seventeen

Hail, Caesar!

The Nice Guys

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Kate Beckinsale – Love & Friendship

Sally Field – Hello, My Name Is Doris

Kate McKinnon – Ghostbusters

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins — WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Ryan Gosling – The Nice Guys

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Dwayne Johnson – Central Intelligence

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool — WINNER

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Game of Thrones (HBO) — WINNER

Mr. Robot (USA)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO) — WINNER

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sam Heughan, Outlander (Starz)

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot (USA)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC) — WINNER

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski, The Good Wife (CBS)

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO) — WINNER

Maura Tierney, The Affair (Showtime)

Constance Zimmer, UnREAL (Lifetime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)

John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix) — WINNER

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (USA)

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Fleabag (Amazon)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO) — WINNER

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC) — WINNER

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)

Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth (FOX)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX) — WINNER

Bill Hader, Documentary Now, IFC

Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk, (Starz)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julie Bowen, Modern Family (ABC)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)

Allison Janney, Mom, (CBS)

Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix) — WINNER

Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)

Allison Williams, Girls (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX) — WINNER

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

T.J. Miller, Silicon Valley (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

All the Way (HBO)

Confirmation (HBO)

Killing Reagan (National Geographic)

Roots (History)

The Night Manager (AMC)

The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX) — WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (AMC)

Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)

Cynthia Nixon, Killing Reagan (National Geographic)

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX) — WINNER

Lili Taylor, American Crime (ABC)

Kerry Washington, Confirmation (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

Bryan Cranston, All the Way (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (PBS)

Cuba Gooding Jr., The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (AMC)

Tim Matheson, Killing Reagan (National Geographic)

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J Simpson (FX) — WINNER

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea — WINNER

Alex R. Hibbert – Moonlight

Lewis MacDougall – A Monster Calls

Madina Nalwanga – Queen of Katwe

Sunny Pawar — Lion

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

20th Century Women

Fences

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight — WINNER

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Damien Chazelle – La La Land — WINNER

Barry Jenkins — Moonlight

Yorgos Lanthimos/Efthimis Filippou – The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea — WINNER

Jeff Nichols – Loving

Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Luke Davies – Lion

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Eric Heisserer – Arrival — WINNER

Todd Komarnicki – Sully

Allison Schroeder/Theodore Melfi – Hidden Figures

August Wilson – Fences

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

The Red Turtle

Trolls

Zootopia — WINNER

BEST SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE

10 Cloverfield Lane

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Don’t Breathe

Star Trek Beyond

The Witch

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Elle

The Handmaiden

Julieta

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge — WINNER

Jason Bourne

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange

Matt Damon – Jason Bourne

Chris Evans – Captain America: Civil War

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge — WINNER

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Gal Gadot – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Scarlett Johansson – Captain America: Civil War

Margot Robbie – Suicide Squad — WINNER

Tilda Swinton – Doctor Strange

BEST SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“City of Stars” – La La Land — WINNER

“Drive It Like You Stole It” – Sing Street

“How Far I’ll Go” — Moana

“The Rules Don’t Apply” – Rules Don’t Apply

BEST SCORE

Nicholas Britell – Moonlight

Jóhann Jóhannsson – Arrival

Justin Hurwitz – La La Land

Micachu – Jackie

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka – Lion

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Stéphane Fontaine – Jackie

James Laxton – Moonlight

Seamus McGarvey – Nocturnal Animals

Linus Sandgren – La La Land – WINNER

Bradford Young – Arrival

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival – Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte/André Valade

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig/James Hambridge, Anna Pinnock

Jackie – Jean Rabasse, Véronique Melery

La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco — WINNER

Live by Night – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

BEST EDITING

Tom Cross – La La Land — WINNER

John Gilbert – Hacksaw Ridge

Blu Murray – Sully

Nat Sanders/Joi McMillon — Moonlight

Joe Walker – Arrival

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Colleen Atwood – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Consolata Boyle – Florence Foster Jenkins

Madeline Fontaine – Jackie — WINNER

Joanna Johnston – Allied

Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh – Love & Friendship

Mary Zophres – La La Land

BEST HAIR & MAKEUP

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

Jackie — WINNER

Star Trek Beyond

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

A Monster Calls

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book — WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, The Night Manager (AMC)

Regina King, American Crime (ABC) — WINNER

Sarah Lancashire, The Dresser (Starz)

Melissa Leo, All the Way (HBO)

Anna Paquin, Roots (History)

Emily Watson, The Dresser (Starz)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX) — WINNER

Lane Garrison, Roots (History)

Frank Langella, All the Way (HBO)

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (AMC)

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)

Forest Whitaker, Roots (History)

BEST GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mahershala Ali, House of Cards (Netflix)

Lisa Bonet, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Ellen Burstyn, House of Cards (Netflix)

Michael J. Fox, The Good Wife (CBS)

Jared Harris, The Crown (Netflix)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead (AMC) — WINNER

BEST GUEST PERFORMER IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC) — WINNER

Christine Baranski, The Big Bang Theory, (CBS)

Larry David, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Lisa Kudrow, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Liam Neeson, Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

Chopped (Food Network)

Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

Shark Tank (ABC) — WINNER

Undercover Boss (CBS)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Archer (FX)

Bob’s Burgers (FOX)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) — WINNER

Son of Zorn (FOX)

South Park (Comedy Central)

The Simpsons (FOX)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

MasterChef Junior (FOX)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo)

Skin Wars (GSN)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Voice (NBC) — WINNER

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN) — WINNER

Chrisley Knows Best (USA)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery)

Ice Road Truckers (History)

Intervention (A&E)

Naked and Afraid (Discovery)

BEST TALK SHOW

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — WINNER

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

BEST REALITY SHOW HOST

Ted Allen, Chopped (Food Network)

Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN) — WINNER

Nick Cannon, America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Carson Daly, The Voice (NBC)

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo)

MOST BINGEWORTHY

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Catastrophe

Bates Motel

Mr. Robot

Outlander — WINNER

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Reynolds

#SEEHER AWARD: Viola Davis