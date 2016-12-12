Game of Thrones, People vs OJ Simpson and Westworld win big at Critics' Choice Awards 2016
Musical film La la Land also scooped up eight awards
Game of Thrones, People vs OJ Simpson and Westworld were the big TV winners at the 2016 Critics Choice Awards last night.
All three of the dramas earned accolades at the American awards ceremony, with the OJ Simpson biopic series taking home four awards (best movie made for television or limited series, best actress for Sarah Paulson, best actor for Courtney B. Vance, and best supporting actor Sterling K. Brown).
Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark and Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson.
Game of Thrones took home the award for best drama series, while Westworld scooped up the best actress in a drama (Evan Rachel Wood) and best supporting actress in a drama (Thandie Newton).
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy (left) and and Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay in Westworld
More like this
Outside of TV, Musical movie La La Land picked up eight awards at the Critics' Choice Awards including best film and best director (Damien Chazelle).
Critics Choice Awards 2016: winners in full
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land — WINNER
Lion
Loving
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Sully
BEST ACTRESS
Amy Adams – Arrival
Annette Bening – 20th Century Women
Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie — WINNER
Emma Stone – La La Land
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea —WINNER
Joel Edgerton – Loving
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Tom Hanks – Sully
Denzel Washington – Fences
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis – Fences — WINNER
Greta Gerwig – 20th Century Women
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Janelle Monáe – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight — WINNER
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Ben Foster – Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel – Lion
Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle – La La Land — WINNER
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
David Mackenzie – Hell or High Water
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Denzel Washington – Fences
BEST COMEDY
Central Intelligence
Deadpool — WINNER
Don’t Think Twice
The Edge of Seventeen
Hail, Caesar!
The Nice Guys
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Kate Beckinsale – Love & Friendship
Sally Field – Hello, My Name Is Doris
Kate McKinnon – Ghostbusters
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins — WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Ryan Gosling – The Nice Guys
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Dwayne Johnson – Central Intelligence
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool — WINNER
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Game of Thrones (HBO) — WINNER
Mr. Robot (USA)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)
Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO) — WINNER
Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sam Heughan, Outlander (Starz)
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot (USA)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC) — WINNER
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski, The Good Wife (CBS)
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO) — WINNER
Maura Tierney, The Affair (Showtime)
Constance Zimmer, UnREAL (Lifetime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)
John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix) — WINNER
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (USA)
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan (Showtime)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta (FX)
Black-ish (ABC)
Fleabag (Amazon)
Modern Family (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO) — WINNER
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Veep (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC) — WINNER
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)
Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth (FOX)
Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX) — WINNER
Bill Hader, Documentary Now, IFC
Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk, (Starz)
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Julie Bowen, Modern Family (ABC)
Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)
Allison Janney, Mom, (CBS)
Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix) — WINNER
Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)
Allison Williams, Girls (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX) — WINNER
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)
Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)
T.J. Miller, Silicon Valley (HBO)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES
All the Way (HBO)
Confirmation (HBO)
Killing Reagan (National Geographic)
Roots (History)
The Night Manager (AMC)
The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX) — WINNER
BEST ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (AMC)
Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)
Cynthia Nixon, Killing Reagan (National Geographic)
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX) — WINNER
Lili Taylor, American Crime (ABC)
Kerry Washington, Confirmation (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES
Bryan Cranston, All the Way (HBO)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (PBS)
Cuba Gooding Jr., The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (AMC)
Tim Matheson, Killing Reagan (National Geographic)
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J Simpson (FX) — WINNER
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea — WINNER
Alex R. Hibbert – Moonlight
Lewis MacDougall – A Monster Calls
Madina Nalwanga – Queen of Katwe
Sunny Pawar — Lion
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
20th Century Women
Fences
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight — WINNER
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Damien Chazelle – La La Land — WINNER
Barry Jenkins — Moonlight
Yorgos Lanthimos/Efthimis Filippou – The Lobster
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea — WINNER
Jeff Nichols – Loving
Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Luke Davies – Lion
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Eric Heisserer – Arrival — WINNER
Todd Komarnicki – Sully
Allison Schroeder/Theodore Melfi – Hidden Figures
August Wilson – Fences
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
The Red Turtle
Trolls
Zootopia — WINNER
BEST SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE
10 Cloverfield Lane
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Don’t Breathe
Star Trek Beyond
The Witch
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Elle
The Handmaiden
Julieta
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge — WINNER
Jason Bourne
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange
Matt Damon – Jason Bourne
Chris Evans – Captain America: Civil War
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge — WINNER
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Gal Gadot – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Scarlett Johansson – Captain America: Civil War
Margot Robbie – Suicide Squad — WINNER
Tilda Swinton – Doctor Strange
BEST SONG
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“City of Stars” – La La Land — WINNER
“Drive It Like You Stole It” – Sing Street
“How Far I’ll Go” — Moana
“The Rules Don’t Apply” – Rules Don’t Apply
BEST SCORE
Nicholas Britell – Moonlight
Jóhann Jóhannsson – Arrival
Justin Hurwitz – La La Land
Micachu – Jackie
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka – Lion
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Stéphane Fontaine – Jackie
James Laxton – Moonlight
Seamus McGarvey – Nocturnal Animals
Linus Sandgren – La La Land – WINNER
Bradford Young – Arrival
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival – Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte/André Valade
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig/James Hambridge, Anna Pinnock
Jackie – Jean Rabasse, Véronique Melery
La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco — WINNER
Live by Night – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
BEST EDITING
Tom Cross – La La Land — WINNER
John Gilbert – Hacksaw Ridge
Blu Murray – Sully
Nat Sanders/Joi McMillon — Moonlight
Joe Walker – Arrival
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Colleen Atwood – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Consolata Boyle – Florence Foster Jenkins
Madeline Fontaine – Jackie — WINNER
Joanna Johnston – Allied
Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh – Love & Friendship
Mary Zophres – La La Land
BEST HAIR & MAKEUP
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
Jackie — WINNER
Star Trek Beyond
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
A Monster Calls
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book — WINNER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki, The Night Manager (AMC)
Regina King, American Crime (ABC) — WINNER
Sarah Lancashire, The Dresser (Starz)
Melissa Leo, All the Way (HBO)
Anna Paquin, Roots (History)
Emily Watson, The Dresser (Starz)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION OR LIMITED SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX) — WINNER
Lane Garrison, Roots (History)
Frank Langella, All the Way (HBO)
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (AMC)
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)
Forest Whitaker, Roots (History)
BEST GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Mahershala Ali, House of Cards (Netflix)
Lisa Bonet, Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Ellen Burstyn, House of Cards (Netflix)
Michael J. Fox, The Good Wife (CBS)
Jared Harris, The Crown (Netflix)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead (AMC) — WINNER
BEST GUEST PERFORMER IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC) — WINNER
Christine Baranski, The Big Bang Theory, (CBS)
Larry David, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Lisa Kudrow, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Liam Neeson, Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central)
BEST STRUCTURED REALITY SERIES
Chopped (Food Network)
Inside the Actors Studio (Bravo)
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
Shark Tank (ABC) — WINNER
Undercover Boss (CBS)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Archer (FX)
Bob’s Burgers (FOX)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix) — WINNER
Son of Zorn (FOX)
South Park (Comedy Central)
The Simpsons (FOX)
BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
America’s Got Talent (NBC)
MasterChef Junior (FOX)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo)
Skin Wars (GSN)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Voice (NBC) — WINNER
BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY SERIES
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN) — WINNER
Chrisley Knows Best (USA)
Deadliest Catch (Discovery)
Ice Road Truckers (History)
Intervention (A&E)
Naked and Afraid (Discovery)
BEST TALK SHOW
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — WINNER
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
BEST REALITY SHOW HOST
Ted Allen, Chopped (Food Network)
Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN) — WINNER
Nick Cannon, America’s Got Talent (NBC)
Carson Daly, The Voice (NBC)
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo)
MOST BINGEWORTHY
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Catastrophe
Bates Motel
Mr. Robot
Outlander — WINNER
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Reynolds
#SEEHER AWARD: Viola Davis