Richard Dormer's Sheriff Dan Anderson is back – seemingly as mad, bad and dangerous as we've ever seen him – as is Dennis Quaid's trawlerman Michael Lennox.

But there are also glimpses of Michael Gambon's Harry Tyson, who apparently took his own life at the end of the first series, and Sofie Gråbøl's Hildur Odegard, who was murdered in season two.

Hildur did make an appearance after her death in the previous run, as an imaginary confidant to Sheriff Dan. But why Harry is back is another question. Does he appear in a flashback, as a figment of another character's imagination – or is something even stranger than we've seen before happening in Fortitude?

Our guess is as good as yours – but we can't wait to find out...

Fortitude season three begins on Sky Atlantic on Thursday 6 December with the full series available as a Sky On Demand Box Set immediately afterwards

This article was originally published on 31 October 2018