New period drama Versailles kicked off last night, and very quickly started trending on Twitter. The drama, starring George Blagden and Alexander Vlahos, was the centre of some controversy before it aired, with certain critics dubbing its sex scenes and violence too graphic for a BBC audience.

Advertisement

But it's fair to say viewers weren't exactly left open mouthed by the show...

But some tweeters did still warn against watching with your parents...

As the episode aired, there was much discussion around Versailles' stylistic choices:

But really most people on Twitter were just mesmerised by everyone's long locks...

More like this

Sure, there were some who hated it...

But Versailles definitely has fans...

Advertisement

Versailles continues on Wednesdays at 9:00pm on BBC2

Why is everyone talking about the "graphic sex scenes" in BBC2's Versailles?

Meet the cast of BBC2's Versailles

Versailles' Alexander Vlahos on why playing Prince Philippe is like being Doctor Who

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement