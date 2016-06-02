Forget Versailles' filthy sex scenes, viewers were more interested in those hairstyles
It might have courted controversy, but BBC2 period drama Versailles didn't seem to offend on social media
New period drama Versailles kicked off last night, and very quickly started trending on Twitter. The drama, starring George Blagden and Alexander Vlahos, was the centre of some controversy before it aired, with certain critics dubbing its sex scenes and violence too graphic for a BBC audience.
But it's fair to say viewers weren't exactly left open mouthed by the show...
But some tweeters did still warn against watching with your parents...
As the episode aired, there was much discussion around Versailles' stylistic choices:
But really most people on Twitter were just mesmerised by everyone's long locks...
Sure, there were some who hated it...
But Versailles definitely has fans...
Versailles continues on Wednesdays at 9:00pm on BBC2