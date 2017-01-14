Mark Gatiss – Sherlock co-creator, writer and the man behind Mycroft’s signature sneer – will be popping up in episode two of Taboo, the BBC’s gritty new drama starring Tom Hardy. Expect he won’t be looking too grubby himself.

Advertisement

As new pictures released by the Beeb show, Gatiss will be playing the Prince Regent – the future George IV – lounging in what looks like a very lavish palace.