Even more old favourites return in new Game of Thrones season 6 episode 7 trailer
Here be spoilers
If you haven't stayed up all night to watch Game of Thrones season six, episode six, you should probably back out of this article sharpish. If however, you're up to speed, then let's plough on with the next time trailer – which is, as usual, very intriguing.
"As long as I'm standing, the war is not over." So says Brynden Tully, aka The Blackfish at the start of the trailer for The Broken Man. Presumably this is the "hero" that Jaime "confronts" as teased in the billing.
So, where exactly has he been for the past three years then?
But Clive Russell's character isn't the only exciting return promised in next week's episode: Jerome Flynn's Bronn is also seen for the first time this series.
And did you spot Tim McInnerny making a guest appearance too? Captain Darling's going to have a tough time dealing with Sansa...
Game of Thrones returns next Monday at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic