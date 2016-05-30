If you haven't stayed up all night to watch Game of Thrones season six, episode six, you should probably back out of this article sharpish. If however, you're up to speed, then let's plough on with the next time trailer – which is, as usual, very intriguing.

"As long as I'm standing, the war is not over." So says Brynden Tully, aka The Blackfish at the start of the trailer for The Broken Man. Presumably this is the "hero" that Jaime "confronts" as teased in the billing.