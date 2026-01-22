We now have a confirmed release date for anticipated Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle – and it's come with a surprise piece of news too.

Ad

Not only do we now know that Elle will premiere on Prime Video this summer on 1st July, but the series has also already been renewed for a second season. The news will undoubtedly come as a welcome surprise for fans of the original Reese Witherspoon-starring movies as we all wait and see just how Elle Woods's high school years will play out on screen.

The new series will follow Elle as a teenager, showing us what experiences shaped her into the woman we saw in the original 2001 comedy film and subsequently, also in the 2003 sequel.

Original movie star Witherspoon is already working closely on the series through her production company Hello Sunshine and also serves as executive producer.

On the announcement of season 2, she said: “Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with."

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.

She continued: “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle’s fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career. I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike.

"Working with our incredible Hello Sunshine team, Amazon and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle's high school journey to life has been a tremendous joy. I can’t wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on season 2!”

Read more:

Similarly, Peter Friedlander, Global Head of Television at Amazon MGM Studios, also said on the renewal: “Elle captures the heart, confidence, and optimism that made Elle Woods an enduring cultural icon, while giving audiences a fresh and deeply personal coming-of-age story.

“Ordering a second season speaks to our belief in the creative vision and the incredible team behind the series, and we’re excited for audiences to experience Elle’s journey starting with Season One.”

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Instagram. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The new series sees Laura Kittrell (Insecure) take the helm as creator and showrunner, with rising star Lexi Minetree centre stage as Elle Woods. She'll be joined in the cast by June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother Eva, Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, as well as Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker.

Recurring cast members also include Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada, and James Van Der Beek.

On the initial announcement of the series back in 2024, Witherspoon said: “I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!

"I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine - along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell - for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!"

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Elle will premiere on Prime Video on 1st July 2026. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.