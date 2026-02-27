❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Shows returning after a long hiatus are often disappointing, but Doctor Foster has all the ingredients to work
The Suranne Jones-starring series is about to start filming a third instalment.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Friday, 27 February 2026 at 10:36 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad