❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Last of Us star on new John Wayne Gacy drama: "I think every one of us at some point was afraid to do it"
True crime drama Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy delves into the chilling crimes of one of America’s most notorious serial killers.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
organisms.postHeader.publishDate
atoms.adSlot.adLabel
atoms.adSlot.adLabel
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
atoms.adSlot.adLabel