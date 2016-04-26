His representatives confirmed he was a fan and that he wanted his music on the show, which is famed for using contemporary music despite being set in 1920s Birmingham.

The day before New Year’s Eve, the international marketing rep at Bowie’s label Sony BMG came to Knight’s house to play him the new album Black Star.

Knight told RadioTimes.com: “And then we heard that he’d passed away. It seems that his people were keen to establish that we could use it before he passed on."

Cillian Murphy, who plays lead character Tommy Shelby, welcomed Bowie's musical debut in the drama: “From the beginning we had The White Stripes and Nick Cave and since the show has gained in popularity more bands have started wanting to lend their music."

The BBC is expected to announce which track will be used closer to transmission.

“With the edit team still working away on the episodes a final track list or artist list is yet to be confirmed for the series three soundtrack,” said a spokesman.

Peaky Blinders returns to BBC2 on Thursday 5 May at 9pm