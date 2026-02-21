The BBC has unveiled a teaser trailer and first look images for its upcoming eight-part drama Crookhaven, which it described as "essential viewing for the whole family".

Ad

Based on the novels by JJ Arcanjo, the "high-stakes" story follows students and teachers at a fictional school for promising young thieves called Crookhaven.

According to the synopsis, we'll be introduced to a "group of eight very different, young international students as they go head to head in the competition for the infamous Crooked Cup – all while battling a terrifying enemy, The Nameless".

The plot will unfold primarily from the perspective of "pickpocketing genius" Gabriel (newcomer Lucas Leach) and his "arch-rival" Penelope (Carmel Laniado), who happens to be the daughter of the school's headmaster.

Check out the Crookhaven trailer now for a glimpse at what to expect:

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Dougray Scott (Vigil, Crime) takes the role of Crookhaven figurehead Caspian Lockett, while Keith Allen (Trainspotting, Bodies), Julie Hesmondhalgh (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Coronation Street) and Claire Forlani (Industry, Domina) also star.

The up and coming younger cast members assembled to form Crookhaven's student body include Amari Bacchus (Adolescence), Leila Khan (Heartstopper) and Charlie Mann (Lazarus).

BBC commissioner Sarah Muller said: "Crookhaven is a brilliant example of the rich homegrown storytelling we're so proud to champion at the BBC. Its gripping mystery and standout cast make it a series designed to spark imaginations of all ages.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

"We're incredibly excited to bring this to BBC One, CBBC and iPlayer later this spring, and we know it will be a show families will love watching together."

Crookhaven is also enrolling Naomi Wirthner (Slow Horses), Genesis Lynea (Death in Paradise) and Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who) as supporting cast members, while former BBC and The News Agents journalist Emily Maitlis takes a voice role.

Crookhaven is coming soon to BBC One, CBBC and iPlayer.

Add Crookhaven to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.