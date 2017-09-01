Set and filmed in Northern Ireland, the drama will focus on the impact of the decision by mother Marie, played by Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan, Broken) on Eccleston’s character Greg who is left bereft.

“What does it take for a mother to walk out on her family, leaving her children behind?” said the BBC in a statement. “What impact does it have and how do others judge her? This is a drama about how lives cannot just be walked away from. At the heart of the series is an emotional mystery; why did Marie flee?”

Eccleston said he was "proud" to be working "on this challenging and provocative drama”.

Malcomson, who played cancer battling matriarch Abby in the hit drama Ray Donovan and has continued to appear in the show in flashbacks following the character's death, added: “After working in the US for 25 years I am thrilled to back home working for the second time in a year with the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen telling working class stories for a thinking, feeling audience.”

Brocklehurst said he was “thrilled” with the casting for the drama which is being made by Red Productions: “Chris and Paula are two of the UK's finest actors and I couldn't be more thrilled to have them in Come Home.

"The drama takes Greg and Marie on a hugely emotional journey as it explores the fallout from a mother leaving her children and it requires actors of their calibre to pull it off. I've been a fan of Chris Eccleston ever since I first saw him in Cracker and have wanted to work with him my entire career. Paula is a stunning character actress who brings credibility and depth to every role she plays. Their combination promises to be amazing.”

Come Home is expected to air next year.