Mary asks Charlotte if she enjoyed her walk the previous day, to which Charlotte reveals that she went down to the beach to "gather shells" before "time ran away" with her.

"Anything impressive catch your eye?," Mary inquires innocently as Charlotte has a flashback to Sidney emerging naked out of the sea (a rather more risqué version of the famous lake scene in Andrew Davies' Pride and Prejudice adaptation).

"Shell-wise," Mary clarifies.

"Oh, no," a flustered Charlotte says. "I came back empty-handed..."

The eight-part series, adapted by Davies, is based on Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name and follows a young woman from a quiet village who leaves her home to visit the developing seaside resort of Sanditon.

