Call the Midwife fans praise “important” cervical cancer storyline

Call the Midwife viewers have taken to Twitter to praise the show after the inclusion of a “heartbreaking but beautifully done” cervical cancer storyline in last night’s episode.

The episode saw Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) deliver the sad news of the diagnosis to a patient after some problems were picked up during a smear test, and fans of the show were extremely moved by the scene.

In particular, fans were quick to praise the show for raising awareness about the importance of smear tests, with one fan writing: “Really shows how important cervical screening tests are and how important detecting cancers at the early stage are.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Watching Call The Midwife for the first time, and this smear test/cervical cancer story couldn’t be more relevant right now. Baffles me that MEN in charge think we can wait 5 years between tests when it only heightens the risks of things going undetected. 3 years is bad enough.”

And a third wrote: “I saw too many patients at my GP placement last week who didn’t turn up for their cervical smear test – today’s episode of @CallTheMidwife1 has really re-emphasised the importance of getting it done, so book it if u haven’t had one in a while.”

Meanwhile the official Call the Midwife Twitter account wrote: “Cervical screening – another great post-war medical innovation. Our health outcomes can be so improved by early detection – however uncomfortable, inconvenient or frightening it might seem to us.”

And star Stephen McGann shared some further information for those affected by the storyline, writing: “If you were affected by Janis’s story on tonight’s #CallTheMidwife, then you can find further information and support regarding cervical cancer and screening at this website: http://jostrust.org.uk.”

Call the Midwife season 11 continues on Sunday nights on BBC One, while seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer.