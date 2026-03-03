This week's RT is a bittersweet issue. Bittersweet because it marks the end of the latest series of Call the Midwife. It's a drama that has anchored Sunday nights each winter since 2012, and has been lapped up at "Law Towers" from the start. Your letters to RT suggest we are far from alone. Few series inspire such loyalty and such affection.

We spoke to showrunner Heidi Thomas about her decision to "pause" the show and what it means to draw breath after 15 years. Thankfully, this is not a full stop. With a Second World War prequel plus a feature film in development, the world of Call the Midwife – or CTM, as we affectionately call it in the office (publishing, like the Army, does love an abbreviation) – looks set to evolve rather than disappear.

The timing feels apt: Sunday 8 March is International Women's Day, and also in this issue we've asked brilliant women writers to interview some of the actresses and authors behind this week's other eagerly awaited dramas, from the imperious Brenda Blethyn to bestselling writer Patricia Cornwell.

But we believe celebrating female talent should never be confined to a single week, which is why we remain committed to championing the most distinctive women's voiced in an industry that is, at last, learning to do the same.

Cover photographed exclusively for Radio Times by Nicky Johnston.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Actor Eve Myles seems to have specialised in police roles, currently in the ITV drama Gone – but would she make a good one?

Author Patricia Cornwell on the long journey to the screen of her medical examiner, played by Nicole Kidman.

Why Ellis star Sharon D Clarke, who has made television history, is proud of the stories she is telling.

