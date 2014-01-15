“I think it was brilliant,” she said, adding that she was impressed with the level of support it attracted after it was axed at the end of last year.

“To have a public reaction like they did was very gratifying. The production values on that show and the performances were incredible and I was sad it wasn't recommissioned.”

Hawes said the series – in which Macfadyen heads up a team of late 19th Century London detectives – suffered due to tough scheduling as well as other decisions beyond the control of the production team.

“Also a new controller comes in and they have different ideas,” she said, referring to the role of the woman who ultimately axed it, the newly appointed BBC1 controller Charlotte Moore.

However there remains hope for the drama. Production company Tiger Aspect, who make the show, have confirmed that the Amazon-owned streaming service LOVEFiLM is leading the race to secure a third series of the programme.

