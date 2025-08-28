Atomic was originally pitched as "the two worst people in the world have to save the world", said writer Gregory Burke.

"When the path of Max collides with JJ, an unlikely friendship is formed. Together, they are tricked into transporting uranium across North Africa. On the run from a powerful cartel and the CIA, they face a choice: to get out and save themselves, or do what it takes to prevent a nuclear bomb getting into the wrong hands."

Speaking about where the idea came from, Burke said: "The project began based on a book by the late journalist William Langewiesche, published in 2006, called The Atomic Bazaar.

"The book warned about the possibility of non-state actors or terrorist groups obtaining enough nuclear material to make a crude atomic bomb. It detailed the processes and people involved, including terrorists and drug cartels.

"We used the book as the basis for the story but fictionalised everything else. We chose characters from the two major security threats at the time: terrorists and drug dealers.

"The story also incorporates themes of nuclear science and quantum theory, reflecting the idea that any atom can be in any state, which applies to our characters as well."

Alongside Allen and Latif, a number of other recognisable faces feature in the cast, plus some you might not be familiar with.

Find the rundown of the major players below.

Atomic cast

Alfie Allen as Max

Shazad Latif as JJ

Samira Wiley as Cassie Bryce

Brian Gleeson as Mark Ellis

Franklin Virgüez as Antonio Alam

Avital Lvova as Oksana Shirokova

Stuart Martin as Robert "Rab" Mackintosh

Vahid Gold as Khaled Awad

Charlie Murphy as Laetitia

For more information about the main characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.

Alfie Allen plays Max

Alfie Allen plays Max. Sky UK

Who is Max? A drug smuggler who is in the middle of a job when he meets JJ and comes into the possession of some black market uranium. Max is described as "free-spirited".

What else has Alfie Allen been in? He's known for Game of Thrones and SAS Rogue Heroes.

Shazad Latif plays JJ



Shazad Latif plays JJ. Sky UK

Who is JJ? JJ (short for Jihadi John, a nickname given to him by Max) is on the run, but we don't initially know why. He's described as an "enigmatic outsider".

What else has Shazad Latif been in? His credits include Star Trek: Discovery, Nautilus, The Pursuit of Love, Penny Dreadful, Toast of London and Spooks.

Samira Wiley plays Cassie Bryce



Samira Wiley as Cassie. Sky UK

Who is Cassie Bryce? A "skilled scientist" who is also an undercover officer for the CIA. Cassie believes Max and JJ are "in league with violent extremists".

What else has Samira Wiley been in? You probably know her from The Handmaid's Tale and Orange Is the New Black.

Brian Gleeson plays Mark Ellis



Brian Gleeson plays Mark Ellis. Sky UK

Who is Mark Ellis? He used to work for the CIA. Mark heads to Syria to help Cassie capture Max and JJ.

What else has Brian Gleeson been in? He has also appeared in Bad Sisters, The Lazarus Project, Frank of Ireland and The Bisexual.

Franklin Virgüez plays Antonio Alam



Franklin Virgüez plays Antonio Alam. Sky UK

Who is Antonio Alam? The head of the cartel. He is expecting a shipment of uranium, but it goes missing.

What else has Franklin Virgüez been in? His extensive CV includes Papá a toda madre, The Two Lives of Estela Carril, The Lord of the Skies, Cosita Linda, Rosario, Natalia del Mar, Eva Luna and Por estas calles, among many, many others.

Avital Lvova plays Oksana Shirokova



Avital Lvova plays Oksana Shirokova. Sky UK

Who is Oksana Shirokova? A Russian woman who "appears to be a London socialite", but "is involved in nefarious activities on behalf of Russia", explained writer Gregory Burke.

What else has Avital Lvova been in? You might recognise her from The Tattooist of Auschwitz, The Power and Trackers.

Stuart Martin plays Robert "Rab" Mackintosh



Stuart Martin plays Robert "Rab" Mackintosh. Sky UK

Who is Rab Mackintosh? A soldier who has history with JJ.

What else has Stuart Martin been in? His CV includes In Flight, Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Jamestown and Rebel Moon.

Vahid Gold plays Khaled Awad



Vahid Gold plays Khaled Awad. Sky UK

Who is Khaled Awad? He's with the drug enforcement agency in Beirut. Khaled seeks out Cassie for her "nuclear expertise".

What else has Vahid Gold been in? His most notable role was in World's End.

Charlie Murphy plays Laetitia

Charlie Murphy plays Laetitia. Sky UK

Who is Laetitia? Max's girlfriend. She is kidnapped by the cartel, who will kill her if Max doesn't successfully deliver the uranium to them.

What else has Charlie Murphy been in? You might know her from Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley, Obsession, The Capture and Halo, among others.

Atomic is available now on Sky and NOW.

