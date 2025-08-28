Atomic cast: Who stars in the explosive Sky Atlantic action series?
Alfie Allen and Shazad Latif head the cast.
Sky Atlantic's Atomic follows Alfie Allen and Shazad Latif as Max and JJ, who unexpectedly meet on a smuggling route in the Sahara dessert and are "swept into a chaotic, high-stakes mission they never signed up for: trafficking highly enriched uranium across North Africa and the Middle East".
But with "the CIA, MI6 and a global web of opposing forces closing in fast", the pair must work together if they want to survive.
Atomic was originally pitched as "the two worst people in the world have to save the world", said writer Gregory Burke.
"When the path of Max collides with JJ, an unlikely friendship is formed. Together, they are tricked into transporting uranium across North Africa. On the run from a powerful cartel and the CIA, they face a choice: to get out and save themselves, or do what it takes to prevent a nuclear bomb getting into the wrong hands."
Speaking about where the idea came from, Burke said: "The project began based on a book by the late journalist William Langewiesche, published in 2006, called The Atomic Bazaar.
"The book warned about the possibility of non-state actors or terrorist groups obtaining enough nuclear material to make a crude atomic bomb. It detailed the processes and people involved, including terrorists and drug cartels.
"We used the book as the basis for the story but fictionalised everything else. We chose characters from the two major security threats at the time: terrorists and drug dealers.
"The story also incorporates themes of nuclear science and quantum theory, reflecting the idea that any atom can be in any state, which applies to our characters as well."
Alongside Allen and Latif, a number of other recognisable faces feature in the cast, plus some you might not be familiar with.
Find the rundown of the major players below.
Atomic cast
- Alfie Allen as Max
- Shazad Latif as JJ
- Samira Wiley as Cassie Bryce
- Brian Gleeson as Mark Ellis
- Franklin Virgüez as Antonio Alam
- Avital Lvova as Oksana Shirokova
- Stuart Martin as Robert "Rab" Mackintosh
- Vahid Gold as Khaled Awad
- Charlie Murphy as Laetitia
For more information about the main characters and where you've seen the actors who play them before, read on.
Alfie Allen plays Max
Who is Max? A drug smuggler who is in the middle of a job when he meets JJ and comes into the possession of some black market uranium. Max is described as "free-spirited".
What else has Alfie Allen been in? He's known for Game of Thrones and SAS Rogue Heroes.
Shazad Latif plays JJ
Who is JJ? JJ (short for Jihadi John, a nickname given to him by Max) is on the run, but we don't initially know why. He's described as an "enigmatic outsider".
What else has Shazad Latif been in? His credits include Star Trek: Discovery, Nautilus, The Pursuit of Love, Penny Dreadful, Toast of London and Spooks.
Samira Wiley plays Cassie Bryce
Who is Cassie Bryce? A "skilled scientist" who is also an undercover officer for the CIA. Cassie believes Max and JJ are "in league with violent extremists".
What else has Samira Wiley been in? You probably know her from The Handmaid's Tale and Orange Is the New Black.
Brian Gleeson plays Mark Ellis
Who is Mark Ellis? He used to work for the CIA. Mark heads to Syria to help Cassie capture Max and JJ.
What else has Brian Gleeson been in? He has also appeared in Bad Sisters, The Lazarus Project, Frank of Ireland and The Bisexual.
Franklin Virgüez plays Antonio Alam
Who is Antonio Alam? The head of the cartel. He is expecting a shipment of uranium, but it goes missing.
What else has Franklin Virgüez been in? His extensive CV includes Papá a toda madre, The Two Lives of Estela Carril, The Lord of the Skies, Cosita Linda, Rosario, Natalia del Mar, Eva Luna and Por estas calles, among many, many others.
Avital Lvova plays Oksana Shirokova
Who is Oksana Shirokova? A Russian woman who "appears to be a London socialite", but "is involved in nefarious activities on behalf of Russia", explained writer Gregory Burke.
What else has Avital Lvova been in? You might recognise her from The Tattooist of Auschwitz, The Power and Trackers.
Stuart Martin plays Robert "Rab" Mackintosh
Who is Rab Mackintosh? A soldier who has history with JJ.
What else has Stuart Martin been in? His CV includes In Flight, Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Jamestown and Rebel Moon.
Vahid Gold plays Khaled Awad
Who is Khaled Awad? He's with the drug enforcement agency in Beirut. Khaled seeks out Cassie for her "nuclear expertise".
What else has Vahid Gold been in? His most notable role was in World's End.
Charlie Murphy plays Laetitia
Who is Laetitia? Max's girlfriend. She is kidnapped by the cartel, who will kill her if Max doesn't successfully deliver the uranium to them.
What else has Charlie Murphy been in? You might know her from Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley, Obsession, The Capture and Halo, among others.
