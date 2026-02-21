Silent Witness at 30 - Revisiting our interview with Amanda Burton: 'I don't suffer fools gladly'
As Silent Witness celebrates its 30th anniversary, we're looking back on our 1996 interview with the show's first star, Amanda Burton.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Saturday, 21 February 2026 at 6:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad