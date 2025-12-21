It's Christmas in Darrowby, but even as the village embraces its "first peacetime festive season", work doesn't stop for Siegfried.

In this year's All Creatures Great and Small festive special, the vet pays another visit to Mrs Stokes's farm – he was also there in seasons 4 and more recently 6 – to take a look at Hilda, her prized goat, who has "been up to more mischief".

Naturally, though, the conversation soon turns to Christmas, with Siegfried asking if she's looking forward to the big day.

"It'll be a farmers' Christmas, same as any other day," she says matter-of-factly. "But I might let the old girl in the kitchen for a few treats… if she behaves herself."

Wishful thinking, eh, Mrs Stokes?

"And what about you?" she asks Siegfried, who is thrilled that "everyone’s home this year".

"I'm rather looking forward to it," he adds.

Mrs Stokes then reminds him of the time he was left "rattling around that big house" on his own – with Tristan serving on the front line, James living with Helen at Heston, and Mrs Hall back in Sunderland.

"Well, you make the most of it," she continues, "because they won't be there forever, will they – none of them."

A sobering thought, indeed.

You can watch the conversation in the video at the top of this page.

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon. 5

And Siegfried isn't the only one attending to very important business this festive season.

"With Helen unwell, James steps in to organise the village Nativity, but juggling rehearsals and veterinary duties proves challenging, especially when Tricki's future as a father comes into question," reads the official synopsis.

Read more:

Meanwhile, "Mrs Hall rallies the Skeldale team for the Drovers' darts competition, while Tristan scrambles to sort the Christmas tree, with help from Charlotte.

"As old friends reappear and heartfelt conversations unfold, the festive spirit brings laughter, reflection and a few surprises."

This 2025 All Creatures Great and Small festive special will air on Wednesday 24th December at 9pm on 5.

Companion documentary All Creatures Great & Small: Behind the Scenes will air the same day at 8pm.

