It read: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn.

"He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

It continued: "He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the 'Days of our Lives'. The Hogestyn family."

More like this

Hogestyn first appeared on Days of Our Lives in 1986 and went on to star in more than 4,200 episodes of the NBC soap as John Black, a mysterious character who took on various roles including spy, police officer, mercenary, private investigator and secret agent.

His other acting credits include the CBS series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and a number of TV movies in the 1980s and 90s, including Generation, One Stormy Night, Beverly Hills Cowgirl Blues and Night Sins.

Tributes have been flooding in for Hogestyn following the tragic news of his passing.

His former Day of Our Lives co-star Alison Sweeney, who played Sami Brady, wrote on Instagram: "Drake was an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set.

"My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke and every hug."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope Williams Brady on the soap, wrote on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "My [heart emoji] I'll always remember u as a Loving father, husband & dear friend but mostly an incredible passionate human being, generous & immensely kind, always..."[sic].