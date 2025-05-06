A similar experiment aired on Channel 4 last year, with a real-life murder trial restaged for two separate juries of ordinary people, in a bid to see if they could both reach the same verdict.

But this time, the power is in the hands of the viewers. So, what exactly is You Be the Judge: Crime and Punishment? Read on to learn more about the documentary.

What is You Be the Judge: Crime & Punishment?

Keith Richards as Judge. 5

You Be the Judge is a feature-length film exploring the British public's view of sentencing in the UK.

In what has been described as a challenging social experiment, viewers are given the chance to compare their judgements about convicted criminals against real judges through the reconstruction of four actual sentencing hearings.

Viewers will get to decide what sentence they think a convicted criminal offender should get, before it is revealed what sentence was given.

Their judgements will then be compared against four groups who will be judging along with them, comprised of retired judges, former inmates, retired police officers and relatives of crime victims.

The documentary aims to examine "the aggravating and mitigating factors judges take into account to determine a sentence".

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Be the Judge: Crime & Punishment begins on Tuesday 6th May at 9pm on 5.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.