What happened to Sigrid Stevenson? Subject of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries

The episode follows Scott Napolitano, who studied film at Trenton State College, whose thesis film group suggested to do “some kind of ghost story” and became intrigued by Sigrid Stevenson’s case.

Murder, Center Stage is the title of the fourth episode in the latest instalment of Unsolved Mysteries, exploring the “chilling murder” of Sigrid Stevenson, a university student who was found dead on the stage of a locked campus theatre.

Promising new theories about this cold case, Unsolved Mysteries delves deeper in into the decades-old murder. Read on for more information about what happened to Sigrid Stevenson.

What happened to Sigrid Stevenson?

In 1977, 25-year-old graduate student Sigrid Stevenson was found dead on the stage of Kendall Hall’s theatre at Trenton State College.

The night before her death, Stevenson attended a play at Kendall Hall and the following night, a campus police officer noticed her bike chained to the fence, before entering the building and discovering Stevenson’s body.

“We weren’t expecting a busy night,” Trenton State’s Thomas Kokotajlo said. “You just ride around, do your patrolling, and that was it. No student calls, nothing like that.”

“My shift started at 11 o’clock. I’m driving on campus, past the theatre. As my car pulled up, my headlights captured a bicycle that was chained to the railing. I could see that it was a female’s bike, no one was supposed to be on campus for another three to four days.”

Kokotajlo noted that he unlocked the door and entered the building. As he walked further to the main stage, he saw “a large amount of blood” and realised there was a person lying on the stage.

“I grabbed onto her wrist. It was cold, it was hard. It felt like rigor mortis was already in the arms.

The medical examiner determined that Stevenson died of a fractured skull, compounded by profuse bleeding.

Are there any suspects in the Sigrid Stevenson case?

Stevenson’s killer has never been caught, but the latest season of Unsolved Mysteries promises “new theories” about the identity of the culprit.

More than 100 individuals were said to have been questioned in relation to Stevenson’s murder but the police have not been able to name a single suspect.

Ewing Police have said that they revisited the case a number of times but have not “caught a big break”.

