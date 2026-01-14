This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

“There are a lot of similarities with Scotland,” says Lorraine Kelly after visiting Norway for her new travelogue.

The Glasgow-born presenter should know thanks to her background, and also because her Norwegian Odyssey for Channel 4 involved multiple trips, in both winter and summer, and her advice is unequivocal: “It’s expensive – I’d say that to anybody who’s thinking of going there – but my goodness me, it’s well worth it.”

So what was the highlight of your trip, Lorraine?

The Northern Lights were unbelievable. I’ve tried to see them before, in Sweden, Finland and Orkney, and never had any luck. In fact, when I was in Sweden, staying at the Ice Hotel, people were able to see them in Dundee but we saw nothing! So I was desperate to see them in Norway, but we only had a three-day window. Then suddenly we saw this wall of green with a sort of pink tinge. The whole sky was green, with this light going right back over our heads, like a kind of green rainbow.

So famous people get a special performance, huh?

Well, obviously, of course! But no, we were just incredibly lucky. Even Tom, our “aurora hunter” – that’s his actual job – said, “Wow, this is spectacular!”, so we knew we were seeing something special.

Where were you?

We were just out beyond Nordkapp, which is a cape at the very top of Norway. And we were on a Hurtigruten ship – one of those that you can cruise on for a holiday, but they’re also working vessels, which connect all the little towns along the fjords. They’re the best way to get around, because the coastline is so rugged and looks like animals have chewed bits off the edges. You’re right in the middle of things, too, and you see so much: we saw orcas, sea eagles, everything.

You sailed into Hjørundfjord, too – which locals say is the most beautiful fjord in the world. Are they right?

Oh, that was really something. The ship goes right in up this narrow fjord, and the captain then has to turn it around very skillfully because there’s not much room. You get so very close to the cliffs that you feel you could stretch your hand out and touch them. There’s something about the landscape there that makes you feel very small – which is no bad thing, actually, because it helps you really appreciate the glory of the planet. That blue sea, the white snow, and the crags – oh, it’s glorious!

Lorraine Kelly harvesting seaweed in the Arctic Ocean. Channel 4

That area, the Sunnmøre Alps, is famous for mountain hiking. Did you strap your boots on, or get a body double for the cliff-edge bits?

No, it’s not dangerous at all. The trails are pretty easy, and they’ve got lots of these lovely little huts along the way so if the weather gets really bad, there’s somewhere to shelter. But it’s the smell that I remember: that lovely, fresh, sharp pine scent. It really reminded me of when I used to go hiking in the hills of Perthshire.

We see you foraging on the shores of the Lofoten Islands. You wouldn’t try that in Britain, though, right?

But it’s so clear and clean up there. So yes, I went out with these wonderful girls – they’re like mermaids – harvesting seaweed off the beach. They make food and skincare products out of it.

Did you put it on your face or in your mouth?

Both! There are specific types of seaweed they make into seasonings, and others for beauty products. It felt very soothing and healing. But almost everything in Norway feels pure and wholesome.

I did a cold water plunge, and you feel so glowing afterwards: energised, enthusiastic, like you can do anything because your brain’s fizzing and your body’s tingling. You start off in the sauna, where all the Norwegians are sitting around having a laugh and a singsong and a few wee drams, then you come out and jump in.

But isn’t the traditional sauna culture in Norway… naked?

There was no nakedness involved; nobody wanted to see that from me! I think me in a swimming costume is enough for everyone – we wouldn’t want to inflict any more than that on the world.

Is there anything there for those of us who are less rugged than you?

I was really surprised by the cities. Tromsø is so far north, but it was a real eye-opener to see how gorgeous and sophisticated it is, and I loved its Polar Museum because I’m a real geek about those heroic explorers – Sir Ernest Shackleton is my big hero.

Then in Trondheim I went kayaking on the river Nid, which was a brilliant way to see the town because historically the river is the heart of any city, and you get such a different view. You see so much more than if you were just driving around. The water was pristine too, so if you did fall in, it wouldn’t be disgusting like the Thames – just a bit… chilly!

Lorraine Kelly's Norwegian Odyssey begins on Channel 4 at 8pm on Thursday 15 January.

