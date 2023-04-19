Longest Third Date follows Matt and Khani, two New Yorkers who met on Hinge and decided to spice things up with the third date by booking a spontaneous trip to Costa Rica.

While COVID content isn't always on our watchlist three years on from the start of the pandemic, Netflix 's latest documentary is a real-life romcom filmed throughout 2020 starring two strangers who found themselves stranded on a date together for 79 days.

The relaxing long weekend soon turned into a dating disaster however when the COVID virus began to spread across the world, cancelling flights and locking down cities.

Featuring Matt's archive footage from the trip as well as interviews with the pair, Longest Third Date explores the highs and lows of their romantic getaway – but are they still together now?

Here's everything you need to know about Matt and Khani and whether they're still together.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Matt Robertson and Khani Le are two New Yorkers who found themselves stranded in Costa Rica on a spontaneous third date when the COVID pandemic began.

Matt, a 34-year-old marketing executive, and Khani, a 32-year-old publicist, met on Hinge in Feburary 2020 and after going to an Indian restaurant on their first date following by an axe throwing venue on their second, they decided to head abroad for their third.

Booking spontaneous flights to Costa Rica, Matt and Khani spent a long weekend away and had a lovely trip – however, they were stranded there after their flight was cancelled due to COVID spreading across the globe.

The couple, who hadn't known each other for long, found themselves stuck in Costa Rica for three months, failing to rebook their flights and moving between different Airbnbs – as seen in the documentary.

"We're running out of clothes to wear, we're running out of new things to talk about," Matt says in the film.

As seen in Longest Third Date, the couple went on mini dates together and while they grew closer together, spending so much time in one another's company became tiring, with Matt saying: "It can get a little taxing, not ready for marriage any time soon that's for sure. It's not even like a normal relationship... locked up, quarantined, abroad."

More like this

Meanwhile, Khani – who had not wanted to fall into a relationship once again – worried that she was "going back to old patterns" and was starting to lose herself "as a person".

After 79 days, the pair were able to get on a government-sponsored flight home – however, neither of them had confirmed their relationship status or said what would happen when they got back to New York.

Where are Matt and Khani now?

Matt and Khani. Netflix

At the end of the documentary, it states: "Matt and Khani moved in together one month after coming home. Matt and Khani drove across the country to meet each other's parents.

"Eight months after that, they celebrated their one year anniversary. They have a dog together named Banks. Matt's man-bun still exists, for now. Matt and Khani are still on the longest third date."

As of January 2023, Matt and Khani appear to be still together. They both feature in an Instagram post by producer Mike Ang, who went to dinner with the couple.

Meanwhile, the couple spoke to Today.com, revealing that they commemorated their time in Costa Rica by getting tattoos with Matt adding: "Now the pressure, I think, for me is — what am I going to do for a fourth date?"

The couple, who filmed scenes together for the documentary, live together and share a Blue Frenchie called Banks – who has her own Instagram account.

Longest Third Date is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.