Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial documentary announced by discovery+

The new series is a follow-up to its 2021 two-part docu-series Johnny vs Amber, which detailed the 2020 libel lawsuit between the two Hollywood stars held in the UK. The new series features intimate access to Depp’s lawyers, legal experts and journalists.

Discovery+ has announced Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial, a new two part docu-series charting the defamation trial which took place between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Virginia earlier this year.

Discovery+ says that the series gives a "forensic account of the key evidence and turning points of the case from both sides, allowing viewers to make up their own minds about who to believe".

The series is set to premiere on discovery+ from Monday 19th September.

The first episode will investigate Depp's side, with his team detailing his abusive childhood and drug dependencies, while the episode also follows his lawyers as they prepare to cross examine Amber Heard.

Meanwhile the second episode will look at Heard’s account, including her allegations against Depp and how she was "vilified" on social media.

According to discovery+ the series will reveal "in graphic detail the struggles inside the dysfunctional and turbulent A-list marriage", while also examining how Heard was "mercilessly attacked" online, with the streamer calling her "the woman the world chose to hate, but who kept on fighting".

The trial took place between April and June this year, with the jurors siding mostly with Depp, awarding him $15m in compensatory and punitive damages.

This followed a trial in the UK which Depp lost against the Sun newspaper in November 2020. That trial had taken place at the Royal Courts of Justice in London and was heard over 16 days.

Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial will premiere exclusively on discovery+ on Monday 19th September 2022. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

