Out of six, only one of Gordon Ramsay's children is following in their father's footsteps, but she'll be doing it without his help.

Since graduating from university, Tilly Ramsay who has been the face of Dish It Out and Matilda and The Ramsay Bunch, is making a further move into the culinary industry and is being trained at Ballymaloe Cookery School, which came as a surprise to her father.

Her move to Dublin and subsequent training at Ballymaloe is explored in new Netflix series Being Gordon Ramsay. Ramsay is immensely proud of her career choice but admits it was "painful" that Tilly chose to be trained elsewhere.

"It's so good to have another female in the industry," Ramsay told Radio Times. "I've done nothing but support incredible females over the last 25 years, and to see them at the very top of their profession, Tilly's just got one foot on the ladder now. So if that beginning of that journey is where she is now, that's exciting. God knows what's gonna happen in five, 10 years time for her."

Ramsay added that Tilly not wanting to be trained by him and saving up for the Ballymaloe fees "was painful for me". "That hurt me as a dad. But then I had so much respect for her that she didn't want to depend on me and, 'No dad, I'm training elsewhere'."

He told Radio Times: "All of a sudden she's off to Ireland and that was like, 'wow'. Didn't ask, didn't check up, just went, did it and snuck off. And so the least I could do was buy her first set of whites. And that was quite a moment."

Ramsay added that Tilly is "feisty" so much so that her nickname is "feisty Tilly".

"She's passionate. And even yesterday she was feeding her starter and making the most incredible bread before she went off to work," he said. "And 23, obsessed, excited. We need more Tillys in the world."

