Where can I watch Fyre?

Fyre is a Netflix original documentary and is available to watch on the streaming service.

What is Fyre about?

In December 2016, some of Instagram’s biggest influencers, including Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, posted a video showing famous models like Bella Hadid on a tropical beach. As it would turn out, the influencers were paid by Fyre to advertise the festival, which charged attendees anywhere from $500 for a day pass to VIP packages worth over $10,000. Ticketholders were promised luxury villas, gourmet food and a slate of celebrity guests and major musical acts.

None of that happened.

Fyre, directed by Sundance winner Chris Smith (American Movie), documents the trajectory of the ill-fated festival and its fallout, asking viewers to consider how social media, celebrity, privilege and performance all played a part in the now-infamous debacle.

How many episodes of Fyre are there?

Fyre is a stand-alone documentary with a run time of approximately 1 hour 30 minutes.

