In the Panorama, Bright follows three families who are applying to their councils for an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), a crucial document which says where a child goes to school and what extra support they should get.

The synopsis continues: "Kellie learns that a crisis in funding for children with special educational needs and disabilities is contributing to financial trouble for many local authorities and that the government is promising reform."

The Panorama episode was filmed over six months, and in it Bright draws on her own experience as a mother to an autistic son. She helps the children explain in their own words why they find school so hard and finds out what they and their parents think would help them to cope better and thrive.

Panorama: Kellie Bright – Autism, School and Families on the Edge will air on Monday 6th October at 8pm on BBC One.

