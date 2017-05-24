ITV's current affairs strand Tonight is to air a special edition in the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack, focusing on the identity and background of the bomber and how the city has responded since the tragic events of Monday night, which killed 22 people, including children.

Julie Etchingham will present the programme on Thursday 25th May, which replaces her scheduled interview with Conservative Party leader Theresa May. That will instead take place on Tuesday 6th June, just two days before Britain goes to the polls in the general election. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrat Tim Farron and UKIP's Paul Nuttall have already been interviewed by Etchingham for Tonight.