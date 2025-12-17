The UK Government has launched a formal review of the BBC's Royal Charter, which is the legal framework that allows the broadcaster to exist and sets out its mission, public purposes and governance.

The current Charter expires on 31st December 2027, making this a pivotal moment for the future of the BBC and the wider UK creative sector. The Government’s consultation invites both the public and the media industry to help shape what the BBC will look like for the next decade and beyond.

At the heart of the review is a Green Paper published by the UK Government – a formal consultation document to set out ideas and options before any decisions are made, not a statement of final policy – which acknowledges the BBC’s "unique value" as the UK’s national broadcaster and its central role in the media ecosystem.

The paper commits to "future-proofing" the BBC and ensuring it is sustainably funded for the long term. The BBC has welcomed this approach and will now analyse the proposals in detail before submitting a full response.

The BBC argues that the new Charter must protect a universal public service broadcaster that serves everyone, not just certain audiences. It says the Charter should guarantee three core principles: independence from political interference, long-term financial sustainability, and the ability to respond quickly to changing audience needs. Central to this is the question of funding, with the BBC accepting that reform is needed to reflect cost-of-living pressures while still delivering value and fairness for audiences.

Finally, the BBC is urging the public to take part in the Government’s consultation, stressing that the BBC ultimately belongs to its audiences.

With the process now ongoing, Radio Times wants to hear your thoughts on the future of the BBC – how you think it should be funded, what role it should play in public life and how it can best serve audiences in the years to come.

A message from Shem Law, editor of Radio Times magazine

The BBC stands at a crossroads. As RT Editor, I'm acutely aware that decisions made in the coming months could reshape the corporation, its size, the breadth of its services and, crucially, how it is funded. Since our last Radio Times BBC Survey in 2015, the media landscape has changed dramatically. Streaming platforms have multiplied, audiences have fragmented and public trust in institutions is being tested as never before. The BBC’s place in national life is being debated in Parliament, in living rooms and on social feeds. We believe your voice should be central to that debate.

So, we're asking you to tell us plainly: Do you still trust the BBC? Does it have a future? What do you love about it, what could it do better? Are there services you couldn’t live without? Which programmes justify the licence fee, and which feel out of step? Most importantly, how should the BBC be paid for in future – through the licence fee, general taxation, via subscription, or using a new model entirely?

Please email us at feedback@radiotimes.com with BBC VIEWS in the subject line. Your insights will inform our coverage and help shape the conversation about the BBC’s future.

