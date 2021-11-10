Adam Boulton leaves Sky News after 33 years

Long-term Sky News anchor Adam Boulton has announced that he will be departing the broadcaster after 33 years.

Advertisement

The presenter – who helped to launch the channel’s political team when he joined in 1989 – said that he would be leaving as “it looks like the direction which Sky News wants to go over the next few years is not one that’s a particularly good fit for me”.

Speaking to The Times, he said: “I’ve just got to accept to a certain point that you and I, we’re tail-end baby-boomers.

“And there’s a kind of move against the baby-boomers and the fact that we’ve had less time at the peak is just the way it goes.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

He added that it was natural for there to be a “changing of the guard” in television, and that that time has now arrived.

In a longer statement, he said: “I am immensely proud of all we have achieved at Sky News. It has been an honour to be part of the team that founded Britain’s first rolling news channel, transforming the way news and politics are covered in this country and around the world.

“My career has been at two start-ups – TV-am and Sky. Now, after six Prime Ministers, seven US Presidents, and eight Sky CEOs, it is time for new things. As the mainstream media evolve, I will continue to broadcast and write for Sky, Reaction, and others.”

Meanwhile John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: “Adam Boulton has been a hugely significant figure both in the growth of Sky News and British broadcasting as a whole.

“Adam was the first Political Editor to treat politics as a dynamic, changing story, combining live commentary with video. He also played a key role in bringing about the first televised leaders’ debates in 2010. I will miss his wise counsel.”

Boulton served as the broadcaster’s Political Editor from 1989 until 2014, before becoming Sky’s News editor-at-large and a full-time presenter. His last day with the broadcaster will be New Year’s Eve 2021.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.