The lead actor in the series, Mathew Baynton, who played the hapless Slough bank worker Jamie and his psychopathic twin Ariel, was also a survivor and last year said that he and the production team had been keen on bringing the show back.

“If there’s a second series it will be very different to the first,” he told RadioTimes.com. “ It will be about the bunker and how people get on in there or probably about the future when they emerge from that bunker."

However it seems that Sky have turned the idea down.

“A story with the end of the world at its heart was always going to be hard to bring back and has reached its natural conclusion,” the broadcaster told RadioTimes.com.

“The news that a comet was on a unavoidable collision course towards earth triggered a joyous, fun, 34 day dramatic countdown to the end of the world in You, Me and the Apocalypse. Our cast of characters did things they never believed they would do and gave us a show that was loved by critics and the audience alike.

“We thank the entire creative team, cast and everyone working at Working Title Television and NBCUniversal International Studios".

Which is a shame. But still. It’s not the end of the world…