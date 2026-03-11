David Duchovny will write and star in the new satirical comedy Soapbox, with production currently under way.

The X-Files legend will act opposite a star-studded cast including Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox and Jennifer Grey of Dirty Dancing fame.

Per Deadline, Soapbox is a satirical comedy about an ageing soap opera star who unexpectedly finds himself entangled in the absurdities of modern culture wars.

Duchovny wrote the new series alongside Max Barbakow, who previously directed the 2020 Prime Video romantic comedy film Palm Springs starring Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg.

It will be directed by Andrew J Cohen, best known for his work on Zac Efron comedies Bad Neighbours and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

Joining David, Cox and Grey in the cast is David's 26-year-old daughter West Duchovny from the Netflix series Painkiller, Fresh Off the Boat's Randall Park, and Jimmi Simpson of Westworld fame.

David Duchovny and daughter West Duchovny. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

This is not the first time that David will be acting alongside his daughter West, as in 2018 she starred in an episode of The X-Files in the show's 11th season as the character Maddy.

Further details about the new comedy are currently being kept under wraps but it is known that production kicked off in Los Angeles earlier this month.

David Duchovny first began his screen acting career in 1988 when he was 28 years old. He is best known for playing FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder in the cult classic TV show The X-Files alongside Gillian Anderson from 1993 to 2002 and again from 2016 to 2018, and in the two spin-off films.

The role earned him a Golden Globe, five Screen Actors Guild Awards as well as two Emmy nominations.

Over the show's run he starred in 191 episodes and also wrote and directed a few. He also provided the voice for a parody of his Mulder character in the Springfield Files episode of The Simpsons.

It was recently revealed that The X-Files could be returning to screens, with Sinners director Ryan Coogler overseeing a reboot starring Till's Danielle Deadwyler, which has been greenlit for a pilot by Hulu.

