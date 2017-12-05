Honey, they're back! We finally have a UK release date for the reunion series of Will & Grace: the reboot will premiere on Channel 5 at 10pm on Friday 5th January 2018.

Advertisement

It’s been eleven years since the eighth series of the beloved comedy, starring Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, which ran from 1998 to 2006 and garnered 16 Emmys over its run.