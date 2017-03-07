What’s happening in episode 2?

Poor Rob. As well as being forced to cope with his wife Sharon’s sexual indiscretion with a student in series two, Rob Delaney’s dry drunk appears to have rediscovered the lure of booze/ This, of course, is all he needs, what with unemployment, money worries and suggestions that their son, Frankie, is biting another child in the playground. The accuser’s mother looks like she has a heap of her own problems – but with the luck our central couple have had lately, it would take an optimistic fool to bet that the claims don’t have, er, teeth.

Still, only a show this assured and sharp could mine as many laughs and smiles amid this level of pain and despair, a point amply demonstrated when Sharon (Sharon Horgan) delivers an excruciating school-assembly eulogy for a fellow teacher who has just committed suicide. Trust me, it’s hilarious.

More like this

Will Carrie Fisher be in it?

Advertisement

The sixth (and final) episode of the new series will also see a return for Carrie Fisher's Mia, Rob's difficult mother, in what promises to be a "chunkier" role according to Horgan and in what Channel 4 describe as a "highly emotional" episode.